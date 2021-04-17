5 amazing Joburg hotels for last-minute bookings

Citizen Reporter

Johannesburg offers many city getaways, and some are located closer than most people think. These are five hotels where you can book a sneaky last-minute for a getaway.

The hotel group has recommenced operations across the country.

The properties offer non-sharing accommodation as well as food and drinks, in line with current regulations. Open to families and Covid-19 regulated gatherings, a quick booking can be made for a weekend getaway.

A popular hotel in Africa’s richest square mile, Radisson Blu is just around the corner from Sandton City Shopping mall.

With an impressive restaurant and, pool, and other amenities, the hotel is an affordable yet luxurious experience.

A short walk from the Gautrain, and with Ubers constantly circulating in the area, transport to and from the airport or other areas is a breeze to navigate.

Situated on Rivonia Road, The Maslow is regarded as a deluxe hotel with accommodations that has free Wi-Fi and a swimming pool.

Decorated in modern décor with carpeted floors and warm shades, designers made sure the hotel is welcoming with a touch of city chic. Each hotel suite offers a panoramic city view with a living room and a private bathroom.

The on-site Africology Spa offers therapies that are natural, holistic and eco-friendly, and can be reserved by non-guests. Offering conference and meeting facilities, it’s also a favourite as a wedding venue.

Other facilities include the well-manicured garden and a transit lounge, where early arrivals can wait, use shower facilities and help themselves to light refreshments.

Popular for couples booking romantic stay-cations, this hotel is distinguished for its discreet spa where couples can reserve treatments individually or together.

Not far from the Johannesburg Stadium, this five-star hotel has a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool, and a fitness centre. Booking is easy as the hotel offers a 24-hour front desk, room service, and currency exchange for guests.

Rooms have the usual facilities with a TV with satellite channels, a coffee machine, a shower, a hairdryer, and a desk. Breakfast is served à la carte, with options available upon request.

For different forms of entertainment, Gold Reef City Casino not far away. O.R. Tambo International airport is also not far, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.

This elegantly furnished resort is a slice of home away from home, located on the Randpark Golf Course in Johannesburg. It offers a terrace overlooking the golf course.

The chic rooms, which have even been highlighted in television reality shows, all have private patios and intimate seating areas.

The modern bathroom features under-floor heating and an en-suite bathroom. This hotel has a famous restaurant, the Balata Restaurant, which offers gourmet dishes, and is known for its breakfasts and Sunday buffet lunches.

There is a spa on the property for guests to relax , schedule a massage or a manicure and pedicure at the nail bar. There is also a heated outdoor pool.