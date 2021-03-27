Five hotels to visit outside of Joburg for the Easter Weekend

Looking for accommodation for the Easter Weekend or over the upcoming public holidays ? These five hotels offer a range facilities and varying accommodation to suit couples or families and are perfect for a girls or guys trip away.

Tshwane

The Capital Hotel

The Capital Trilogy is an extension of Pretoria’s most exciting apartment hotel, The Capital Menlyn Maine, and is ready to welcome guests that expect greater value, more flexibility, and a better experience than most hotels in the capital city can offer.

Directly across the road from The Capital Menlyn Maine, The Capital Trilogy features 70 studios and apartments that offer more space and better value for Pretoria’s growing extended-stay market. As demand grows, The Capital Trilogy expects to add more studios and apartments to its portfolio in the building.

The hotel group has also opened the refurbished The Capital Empire in Sandton after an R15million makeover, upgrading the group’s first custom build with a modern and contemporary look and feel that will add to its already significant appeal to business travelers.

The popular restaurant and all other public areas, including the reception, conference rooms, and meeting spaces have all been rejuvenated, while all the soft furnishings in studio apartments and suites have been replaced with elegant and sophisticated upgrades.

Limpopo Province

Tintswalo Lapalala

The Lapalala Wilderness Reserve is located within the Waterberg Biosphere Reserve, an official UNESCO World Heritage Site. Over the past 40 years, the reserve has become a beacon for wildlife research and conservation in South Africa.

Recognized as one of the largest and most scenic private reserves in southern Africa, its abundance of flora plays home to a vast array of wildlife that is protected within its 48 500 hectares.

This includes 300 bird species, 50 fish species, 147 mammal species, 114 reptile species, 33 amphibian species, and various breeding projects.

Eco-friendly Tintswalo Lapalala is operated off the grid to accommodate only 16 adults and four children, and as one of only two lodges within the reserve, it guarantees a rare, and personalised wilderness experience.

Guests may also have the unique opportunity to get up close and personal with the giants of the bush during an Elephant Collaring operation. The 27 elephants within the reserve are carefully monitored as part of the sustainable management of the population.

From time to time, as an elephant collar needs to be replaced, a small group of guests has the chance to join this once-in-a-lifetime adventure. Guided by an experienced ranger, the group is driven in an open 4×4 safari to meet up with the helicopter used to locate and dart the elephant.

Based on the minimum requirement of eight participants, the cost of the Conservation Experiences is R16 000 for two people, to be added to the accommodation costs of a minimum stay of 3 nights. (Subject to availability. Dates of Elephant Experiences depend on the reserve conservation schedule).

Cape Town

Take in the best of the Cape at aha Harbour Bridge Hotel, with a welcome drink on arrival and a luxury room or suite in the heart of Cape Town. Enjoy the old-school charm of picturesque Simon’s Town at aha Simon’s Town Quayside Hotel, or experience Africa’s best bush escapes at Ivory Tree Game Lodge, Shepherd’s Tree Game Lodge, or aha Thakadu River Camp.

Aha Kopanong Hotel and Conference Centre is a getaway that won’t require too long a drive if you are in the Johannesburg area. Nestled within a leafy estate in Benoni, this could be your perfect weekend getaway.

KwaZulu-Natal

Montusi Mountain Lodge

If you are looking for a delicious, fully-catered breakaway from the city with lots of fresh mountain air and space this Easter, then Montusi Mountain Lodge, a luxurious sanctuary in the heart of the KwaZulu Natal Drakensberg, is your spot.

With a plethora of April public holidays around the corner, and being just a short drive from Joburg and Durban, Montusi is an easy-to-get-to, relaxing escape from the city.

And while it is best known for its tranquil setting and exquisite panoramic views, Montusi’s delicious, understated take on local-fusion cuisine is just another one of the endless reasons to visit.

Headed up by Chef Lungi, who trained under Chef Alex Poltera at Fern Hill Hotel Training College in Howick, each dish on the Montusi menu offers an authentic culinary experience for their guests.

Complied by Thami Kwazi

