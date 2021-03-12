Eric Naki
Political Editor
1 minute read
12 Mar 2021
5:41 am
Local Travel
Local Travel | Premium | Travel

High praise for Ramaphosa as AU chair

Eric Naki

Ramaphosa, who chaired the AU from January last year, described his term as 'baptism of fire' after the pandemic broke out within two months of assuming the position.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor has praised President Cyril Ramaphosa for a job well done on the African continent as then chair of the African Union (AU). Pandor was addressing LeadUP, a regular virtual alumni conversation hosted by the University of Pretoria vice-chancellor and principal, professor Tawana Kupe, under the topic, International Relations: Strategies for Strengthening SA’s Reputation on the Global Stage, on Wednesday evening. She said Ramaphosa’s term had made a huge difference, especially in efforts to fight Covid-19 and on infrastructure development. Under his leadership, African leaders and institutions, such as the Africa Centre for...

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

HEALTH

Discovery worried we'll run out of vaccines, as J&J jabs being probed
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
PREMIUM!

GOVERNMENT

Workers' daily game of Russian roulette on the Road of Death
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
PREMIUM!

ROAD TESTS

Fitting goodbye? Mercedes-AMG E53 Coupe nails it
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
PREMIUM!

OPINION

Suffer the little children
8 hours ago
8 hours ago