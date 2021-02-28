Leticia Pineda
5 minute read
28 Feb 2021
9:18 am
International Travel
International Travel | Premium | Travel

Back to the soil as Covid robs Cuban town of its bread and butter: tourists

Leticia Pineda

Cubans left high and dry as tourists flee home.

Carlos Millo, owner of a lodging for tourists, works on his plot of land in Vinales, Cuba, on January 29, 2021. - At the foot of the majestic rock formations of Vinales, the terraces of the restaurants look empty and the lodgings have closed. With the arrival of COVID-19, the incipient prosperity of this Cuban town came to a halt and people abandoned tourism jobs to return to work the land. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP)
A year ago, Carlos Millo was renting out rooms to foreigners in the picturesque town of Vinales, a popular tourist getaway in rural Cuba. [caption id="attachment_2447565" align="alignnone" width="762"] Yusmani Garcia, a blacksmith and tour guide, rides in his horse carriage in Vinales, Cuba, on January 28, 2021. - At the foot of the majestic rock formations of Vinales, the terraces of the restaurants look empty and the lodgings have closed. With the arrival of COVID-19, the incipient prosperity of this Cuban town came to a halt and people abandoned tourism jobs to return to work the land. (Photo by YAMIL...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

GOVERNMENT

Questions over when SA became Cuba's 'employment agency'
3 days ago
3 days ago

TRAVEL

Travel destinations inspired by Africa Day
6 days ago
6 days ago
PREMIUM!

TRAVEL

Vaccine tourism: Here's three countries you can get a Covid-19 jab
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

GOVERNMENT

'They are now crying foul' - Sisulu lashes SA engineers who missed her call
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago