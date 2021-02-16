Travellers urged to comply as land borders reopen

Gugu Myeni

Motsoaledi has urged truck drivers to adhere to the laws, regulations and agreements in place at the border areas in order to minimise congestion.

Travellers must be in possession of all necessary documents, including a valid Covid-19 clearance certificate, before arriving at any border post in the country. This is a warning from Department of Home Affairs Minister, Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi following the reopening of 20 land ports of entry on Monday.

“Any person presenting themselves at any of the borders with fake Covid-19 certificates will be denied entry and barred from visiting South Africa for a period of at least five years,” said Dr. Motsoaledi.

The Home Affairs Minister, along with Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza and Director-General Tommy Makhode, are conducting oversight visits at Lebombo, Beitbridge, Maseru Bridge, and Ficksburg border posts to monitor the implementation of plans to process travellers through the ports.

“The active and orderly management of people through our borders is an important part of the country’s overall risk-adjusted approach to control the spread of Covid-19.

“In the past four weeks, the department has increased its engagements with officials in neighbouring countries, provinces with land borders and other stakeholders to improve coordination of efforts.

“The aim of these engagements was to share plans and ensure seamless movement of travellers and goods, to minimise the chances of border crossings becoming super-spreader areas,” said Motsoaledi.

