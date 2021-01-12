Union threatens to strike over SABC adding more names to axe list

Reitumetse Makwea

'We hope that that a strike won’t be necessary because we do not want to further destabilise the SABC,' says Bemawu.

The Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union (Bemawu) says it is disappointed that public broadcaster SABC has added more names to its retrenchment list.

Bemawu president, Hannes du Buisson, said that the process was unfair and they were deeply disappointed by the broadcasters decision.

“It is a grossly unfair process. I mean some of the people who were not on the list got letters yesterday [Monday] to inform them that they have been added on to the retrenchment list,” said Du Buisson

Du Buisson said they would be meeting sister union, the Communication Workers Union (CWU), on Wednesday to discuss the way forward and request a meeting with the SABC.

ALSO READ: CWU unhappy with SABC over outcome of Section 189 process

The public broadcaster has continued to issue letters of retrenchment to affected staff.

In November last year, the CWU went on strike but later suspended the action after the SABC agreed to extend consultations until the end of December.

The employer temporarily stopped the Section 189 process but had now resumed sending the termination of employment letters.

The SABC said it had to reduce the wage bill to make the public broadcaster financially sustainable.

Du Buisson said they were willing to down the tools should their grievances not be taken into account.

“We hope that that a strike won’t be necessary because we do not want to further destabilise the SABC. But if we’re not being listened to by the SABC, that will be now the quickest and surest way to deal with them,” said Du Buisson.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.