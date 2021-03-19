Technology 19.3.2021 08:15 pm

Citizen reporter
It’s not just you -WhatsApp and Instagram aren’t working for everyone

Whatsapp seen on an iPhone, 14 January 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

The outage seems to not have affected Facebook, however.

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is experiencing a global outage, along with Instagram.

Users across the world have flooded Twitter with complaints about being unable to use the apps, which are both owned by Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook.

The outage seems to not have affected Facebook, however, but users said Facebook Messenger was also down.

The outage tracking website downdetector.com reported that all three Facebook-owned apps – Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram – were not working globally, according to NDTV.

