It’s not just you -WhatsApp and Instagram aren’t working for everyone

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is experiencing a global outage, along with Instagram.

Users across the world have flooded Twitter with complaints about being unable to use the apps, which are both owned by Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook.

ALSO READ: ‘WhatsApp needs our permission,’ says SA’s Information Regulator

The outage seems to not have affected Facebook, however, but users said Facebook Messenger was also down.

Has twitter ever crashed ?? WhatsApp, Facebook and instagram needs to take some notes! pic.twitter.com/qRPDGamdMP — Despondent Poet (@pa__joe) March 19, 2021

The outage tracking website downdetector.com reported that all three Facebook-owned apps – Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram – were not working globally, according to NDTV.

Thanks for your patience, that was a long 45 minutes but we are back! #WhatsAppDown — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) March 19, 2021

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.