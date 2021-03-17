Online dating just got a bit safer – Tinder to introduce background checks

For those looking for love or partnerships on dating apps and hoping for these applications to be a lot safer, well Tinder has heeded your call.

The popular dating app has listened to its users about the high-risk nature of dating online after a few alarming cases of sexual assault and rape.

Tinder introduced a few tools to keep users safe a year ago, such as preventing users from being catfished and help them keep in touch with trusted contacts and emergency services if needed.

These tools seem to have not deterred sexual offenders, Tinder will now allow users to do background checks on possible dates or matches, The Verge reported.

Users will be able to run background checks using only their first name, phone number or full name with the help of the partnership Garbo. Garbo is a nonprofit online background check organisation to help proactively prevent gender-based violence in the digital age.

Garbo gets access to individual’s information through public records, police reports, reports of violence or abuse, arrests, convictions, restraining orders, harassment and other violent crimes.

One of the latest tools on Tinder, Noonlight, is a connected safety platform that gives each individual a personal safety service.

Through Noonlight, users can share information about their date night — who they’re meeting as well as where and at what time — with people they trust. Users can “discreetly trigger” emergency services in the event that they feel uncomfortable or in danger.

The background checks on the app will not be free, discussions are still being had about subscription fees to make the tool available to as many users as possible. As to when this will be officially rolled out, Tinder says in the coming months once Garbo is integrated into its app.

