How to win your share of Black Coffee’s R3.5 million tech scholarship

DJ Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo – in partnership with other investors – is giving away full scholarships to those who have ideas in the technology space.

HyperionDev said on its website: “Over the next few weeks, let us know why you think you deserve a scholarship funded by Black Coffee and many other prominent investors around the world. All you have to do to enter is submit your entry and tell us why you deserve your piece of R3.5 million worth of coding scholarships.”

How to enter

Entrants should write an essay explaining why they should be funded, accompanied by a short video.

“What’s got you this far in your journey? What company do you dream of working for? What’s your ultimate tech job? What great things do you want to build with your world-changing coding skills?

“Get creative. Record a 60-second video and write an essay. Excite us with your plans and goals, and you could get your coding bootcamp paid for in full. Short and powerful is better than long and boring.”

To increase the chances of winning the scholarship, there will be multiple categories of winners.

Last year, Black Coffee donated money towards Covid-19 relief during the lockdown.

With the help of his supporters, he raised over R411,000, and he said he would not stop there.

He teamed up with Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Jaguar SA and SA Red Cross to support their #FeedingSATogether initiative.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

