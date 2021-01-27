WhatsApp assures customers that their privacy is safe

Messaging platform WhatsApp has joined WhatsApp stories in a bid to communicate changes directly with customers.

This after a frenzy of panic among the app’s users earlier this year when it was announced that changes to their terms of use and privacy policy would give Facebook free rein to snoop around their conversations in order to allow for better-targeted ads on other Facebook-owned platforms.

According to an entry on the WhatsApp blog, the company has heard from so many people over how much confusion there was around their recent update.

“There’s been a lot of misinformation causing concern and we want to help everyone understand our principles and the facts. WhatsApp was built on a simple idea: what you share with your friends and family stays between you. This means we will always protect your personal conversations with end-to-end encryption, so that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see these private messages.

“It’s why we don’t keep logs of who everyone’s messaging or calling. We also can’t see your shared location and we don’t share your contacts with Facebook,” explained the messaging platform.

The company further assured that none of that was changing under the new update.

What exactly does the new WhatsApp update do?

According to WhatsApp, the new update will give people new options to message a business on WhatsApp.

“This update provides further transparency about how we collect and use data. While not everyone shops with a business on WhatsApp today, we think that more people will choose to do so in the future and its important people are aware of these services.

“This update does not expand our ability to share data with Facebook.”

After an initial deadline of 8 February 2021, WhatsApp is now moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms and the new business options will eventually become available on 15 May 2021.

“No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8,” assured WhatsApp.

This comes after millions of people downloaded apps like Telegram and Signal as alternatives to WhatsApp after concerns were first raised about the new privacy policy update.

