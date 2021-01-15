 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

No! Deleting Whatsapp won’t make you safer online. Here’s what will

Technology 2 hours ago

Deleting WhatsApp is of little value, when you are sharing the same information with Google, Facebook and other online services, but there are some steps you can take to stay secure online.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
15 Jan 2021
05:30:20 AM
PREMIUM!
No! Deleting Whatsapp won’t make you safer online. Here’s what will

Picture: iStock

You needn’t rush to delete WhatsApp in order to be cyber safe, experts have implored, as South Africans have joined the global band-wagon migrating to alternative messaging apps in their thousands, following Facebook Inc’s update to its terms of service. The service updates contained an announcement to WhatsApp users earlier this month that Facebook would have access to their private information, including location and contacts. While digital law and cyber security experts took to social media to suggest that the changes were not much more invasive and concerning than what users were already exposed to, the global reaction had already...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Daily Covid-19 update: 18,503 new cases, 712 more deaths confirmed 14.1.2021
As MTI Bitcoin dominoes start to fall Finalmente Global placed liquidation 14.1.2021
Repo rate expected to stay the same, economic outlook revised for SA 14.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Technology No! Deleting Whatsapp won’t make you safer online. Here’s what will

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 18,503 new cases, 712 more deaths confirmed

Business News As MTI Bitcoin dominoes start to fall Finalmente Global placed liquidation

Business Insight Repo rate expected to stay the same, economic outlook revised for SA

Rugby Boks might never win World Cup again if Icasa proceeds with ‘remedies’ – SA Rugby


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.