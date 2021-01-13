So you think you’ve got fast Wi-Fi? The City of Joburg’s might be faster

In an era of rising data costs and increasing pressure to work remotely, finding a good spot with fast Wi-Fi can be daunting.

But what counts as a fast internet speed?

One Johannesburg resident was recently impressed with the city’s free Wi-Fi speed, with an upload speed of 78.9Mbps registered.

The City of Johannesburg launched its free Wi-Fi project last year, which comprises 84 active free Wi-Fi hotspots across the city.

The project provides Johannesburg residents with 500MB of data each per day.

According to Arthur Goldstuck, chief executive officer (CEO) of tech researcher World Wide Worx, the city’s Wi-Fi speed is not to be scoffed at.

ALSO READ: These are SA’s best and worst mobile networks

“A good internet speed is above 25Mbps. These speeds will support most online activity, such as HD streaming, online gaming, web browsing and downloading music,” he said.

The city’s head of broadband, Zolani Matebese, said at the time of the Wi-Fi launch that the initiative’s goal would be to empower citizens and provide them with new opportunities.

“You can use the internet to search for jobs. It is just an enablement of your ability to be a digital citizen because if you aren’t then you’re getting left behind,” said Matebese.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.