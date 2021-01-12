Moving from WhatsApp? Beware of Telegram’s dicey location setting

Social media law expert, Emma Sadleir, has taken to Twitter to warn parents about Telegram’s location settings.

Sadleir urged parents to make sure that if their kids downloaded the messaging app, they should have their location switched off at all times.

I can’t tell you what I saw within two minutes of enabling it (and I’ve seen it all). Please share. WhatsApp is infinitely preferable to this. Better the devil you know. Pls share. 2/2 — Emma Sadleir (@EmmaSadleir) January 12, 2021

This came after Twitter went into a frenzy over the new WhatsApp privacy policy update, which states that if users want to continue using the messaging app from next month, they must agree to share their personal information with Facebook, which owns the instant-messaging app.

A number of users were considering the migration from WhatsApp to other messaging apps such as Signal and Telegram.

Sadleir said that the app had a “people nearby feature” which allowed users to see nearby groups’ content without actually joining them, and allows larger groups than WhatsApp.

Users have complained that the feature allows anyone to join group chats, without any age restrictions or ID verification requirements.

According to Sadleir, people who have moved from WhatsApp to Telegram better brace themselves since the platform would also soon monetise.

