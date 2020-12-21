 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Looking to the future

Technology 1 hour ago

Spheres include cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data.

Rorisang Kgosana
21 Dec 2020
04:40:38 AM
PREMIUM!
Looking to the future

Travel Disruption: The travel industry need to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution in order to survive.

The pandemic and lockdown have accelerated the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), which now has new career paths and opportunities for matriculants who are uncertain of what to study in future. Future careers will increasingly require those skilled and qualified in spheres involving cloud, internet, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, machine learning and big data, said Nola Payne, the head of the faculty of information and communications technology at the Independent Institute of Education. “These fields will undoubtedly continue expanding and will need to grow their workforce. So, these are excellent options for young people and matrics still uncertain about what...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa 2020: The year the Hawks finally buried their talons in govt corruption

Celebs & viral Norma Mngoma willing to appear before State Capture Commission

Courts Trevor Manuel welcomes appeal court’s finding on EFF’s appeal

Government No use of rivers and dams either this summer, says water department

Currie Cup Covid strikes again: Griquas, Bulls match cancelled


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.