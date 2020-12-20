 
 
SA set for full-scale 5G roll out in 2021

Technology 53 mins ago

The long-term benefits of South Africa developing its 5G networks would outweigh short-term risks, says a professor.

Brian Sokutu
20 Dec 2020
03:07:56 PM
SA set for full-scale 5G roll out in 2021

Residents have expressed fear for the potential dangers associated with radiation from 5G mobile masts.

South Africa is set to get a technological boost due the intense rolling out of 5G – the latest generation of cellular network technology – seen by experts as the key enabler to the country’s Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). According to Research And Markets (RAM) – the world’s largest research store – the global 5G devices market will reach $45.96 billion by 2030, growing by 37.8% annually over the 2020 to 2030 period, despite the impact of Covid-19. World Wide Worx managing director Arthur Goldstuck, who recently released a study on South Africa’s prospects for 5G by next year, said...

