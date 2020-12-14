Google services are down, apps experience outage

Google services such as Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, Google Docs, Maps, Adwords, Adsense, and Google Pay were all experiencing an outage as of Monday around noon.
According to first-hand accounts from the platform’s users shared on social media, areas such as South Africa, India, the US, Canada, Europe and Australia had been affected.
I hate this monkey !!
????#googledown @Google pic.twitter.com/nzeYdjv4ch
— Sourabhsahu (@100rabhsahu) December 14, 2020
Searching in google why google is down..!!
Google*
#YouTubeDOWN #googledown #gmaildown pic.twitter.com/MwtGiPugSK
— @theinsanemind_005 (@Vijeta_05) December 14, 2020
Youtube, google, gmail, down.
Half of the world be like:#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/xhg8ktnHmy pic.twitter.com/GKHWheMg0j
— Hamza Rizvi (@HamzaRi19215261) December 14, 2020
#YouTubeDOWN
Me after finding YouTube, Gmail, Google not working#YouTubeDOWN #gmail #googledown pic.twitter.com/0ltTWOuRjd
— SAMEER AHMED (@SAMEERA85446675) December 14, 2020
???? ???? #Google that’s all we know pic.twitter.com/Ex18CVi3Ep
— Nosi_B (@GraciDynasty) December 14, 2020
There is a chance more countries could be affected by the outage.
The reason for the outage currently remains unknown and Google has yet to release a statement.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.
Compiled by Kaunda Selisho
