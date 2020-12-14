Technology 14.12.2020 02:52 pm

Google services are down, apps experience outage

Citizen reporter
Picture. AFP/DENIS CHARLET

According to first-hand accounts from the platform’s users, areas such as South Africa, India, the US, Canada, Europe and Australia have been affected.

Google services such as Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, Google Docs, Maps, Adwords, Adsense, and Google Pay were all experiencing an outage as of Monday around noon.

There is a chance more countries could be affected by the outage.

Google Workspace Status Dashboard. Picture: Screenshot

The reason for the outage currently remains unknown and Google has yet to release a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

