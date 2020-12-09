From ‘Katlego Maboe’ to ‘how to make pineapple beer’ – Here’s what SA searched for in 2020

After the year we’ve had, it is no surprise that “coronavirus” topped the list when it came to Google search trends.

What comes as a surprise, however, is some of the other things South Africans asked about, looked for, ate and dreamt of exploring.

According to data compiled by Google’s 2020 Year in Search initiative, topics, people and places such as unemployment grants, restaurants, Kobe Bryant, Katlego Maboe, Joe Biden, Premier League, pizza dough and trips to Mauritius were top of mind.

Google Year in Search compiles the moments, people, topics, events, and places that captured the world’s attention each year and shares the results to give a bigger picture about what was top of mind for the majority.

According to Google, they process more than 40,000 search queries every second.

“This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.”

Curious minds can keep track of live Google search trends data on their trends page.

“Pandemic notwithstanding, South Africans’ love affair with sport, celebrities and politics remained unchanged,” said Google in a statement.

From “how to make pineapple beer” to “level 3 lockdown”, “Teacher’s Day” and “Kamala Harris”, here is how South Africans used search to explore their world in 2020:

Top 10 trending searches (general)

1. Coronavirus

2. US elections update

3. Sasol share price

4. Level 3 lockdown South Africa

5. Children’s Day

6. Hantavirus

7. Load shedding

8. Cigarettes ban South Africa

9. Teacher’s Day

10. Leap Day

Top trending questions

1. How to apply for an unemployment grant?

2. Who won the election?

3. What time is the President on tonight?

4. What is coronavirus?

5. What is 5G?

6. Where does vanilla flavouring come from?

7. Why were cornflakes invented?

8. Where to buy beer during lockdown?

9. Why were chainsaws invented?

10. How to make hand sanitiser?

Top trending ‘near me’ searches

1. Restaurant near me

2. Grocery stores near me

3. Builders near me

4. Midas near me

5. Virgin Active near me

6. Hardware near me

7. Mexican food delivery near me

8. Massage spa near me

9. Game stores near me

10. Hiking near me

Top trending personalities – Loss

1. Kobe Bryant

2. Mshoza

3. Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure

4. Bob Mabena

5. Naya Rivera

6. George Floyd

7. Chadwick Boseman

8. Zinzi Mandela

9. Thandeka Mdeliswa

10. Mary Twala

Top trending South African personalities

1. Katlego Maboe

2. Nikita Murray

3. Edwin Sodi

4. Lerato Kganyago

5. Menzi Ngubane

6. Jackie Phamotse

7. Tino Chinyani

8. Sophie Ndaba

9. Nomcebo Zikode

10. Monique Muller

Top trending political figures

1. Joe Biden

2. Kim Jong Un

3. Kamala Harris

4. Boris Johnson

5. Angie Motshekga

6. Ace Magashule

7. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

8. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

9. Andile Lungisa

10. Bheki Cele

Top trending sports searches

1. Premier League

2. England vs South Africa

3. PSL standings

4. IPL

5. Champions League

6. South Africa vs Australia

7. La Liga

8. Serie A

9. Europa League

10. Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Top trending recipes

1. Pizza dough recipe

2. Doughnut recipe

3. Pineapple beer recipe

4. Banana loaf recipe

5. Pancakes recipe

6. Magwinya recipe

7. Lemon meringue recipe

8. Cinnabon recipe

9. Naan bread recipe

10. Pornstar martini recipe

Top trending travel searches

1. Trip to Mauritius

2. Trip to Durban

3. Trip to Thailand

4. Trip to Mozambique

5. Trip to Hawaii

6. Trip to Mars

7. Trip to Singapore

8. Trip to Bali

9. Trip to Jamaica

10. Trip to Zanzibar

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

