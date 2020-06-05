Technology 5.6.2020 11:14 am

Huawei unveils new Honor smartphone that can take your temperature

AFP Relaxnews
Honor Play 4 Pro. Picture: Huawei

Honor’s latest flagship can detect if a person has a fever based on their temperature.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei’s budget brand Honor has created a handset that can detect the body temperature of an individual — no extra hardware needed, according to a report by XDA Developers.

Just in time for the Covid-19 outbreak — or perhaps a smidgen too late — Honor has developed a smartphone that uses infrared sensors to detect human body temperature.

The feature is available on the newly announced Honor Play 4 Pro, the top of the brand’s new range, and can be seen in action on the company’s official page on Chinese social networking site Weibo; the screen is shown displaying temperature readings after being held up to someone’s face or wrist.

Honor confirms that the technology can accurately calculate temperatures to the tenth of a degree between -20°C and 100°C. The entry-level version of the phone, the Honor Play 4, and a more basic iteration of the Pro do not have this feature.

These devices will soon be available in China starting at CNY 1799, or about $253 (R4,260). The company has not indicated whether it will make the line available outside the country.

