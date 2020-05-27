Covid-19 apps to help you stay informed and safe

The oldest cliché about mobile apps is that, whatever one needs to do in the digital world, “there’s an app for that”. But when the world entered the era of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was more a case of “we can adapt our app for that”.

Every app that was geared towards personal safety, time and resource management, self-improvement, movement or e-commerce almost overnight became an app to help cope with lockdown and restricted movement.

A new generation of apps has emerged to help track the spread of the pandemic and help people make better decisions based on infection rates in their areas, or on the likely impact of the spread on movement.

Initially, most of the developers of these apps and tools were what one might call garage developers, but the output has escalated for the point where even the United Nations has got involved.

One of the most recent efforts is a Covid-19 self-diagnostic application and predictive modelling dashboard to help South Africans self-assess their symptoms and aid government efforts to pinpoint virus hotspots.

It is a team effort, involving the UN Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), the Global Surgery Foundation, the Rali and Makentse Mampeule Foundation, the University of Cape Town Division of Global Surgery and Slalom, a global technology company.

By assisting authorities in identifying communities with a high prevalence of COVID-19 symptoms, the dashboard facilitates targeted testing and treatment. Aside from this allowing testing and treatment resources to be allocated more effectively, it also helps predict new in-country spread and identify “safe zones”.

The app is described as a “voluntary self-diagnostic tool collects data that is fully anonymous”, with low data demands and will be available in local languages across Africa.

Sean Bacher provided the following round-up of Covid-19 apps for a variety of needs. Most are available from regular app stores:

InstaEats

Previously positioned as a food guide with an advertising platform. it now includes any type of food being produced and delivered during lockdown (www.instaeats.co.za/covid19).

Most significantly, due to job losses in the hospitality industry, it has used its platforms to create awareness of relevant charities.

M4Jam

Used informal spaza shops to facilitate distribution of food parcels to those in need during the lockdown period. Those who have signed onto the platform to find temporary micro-jobs in return for cash and airtime products can be signed up to receive hampers of essential items.

It engages with the spaza owners via the app and uses them as assembly and distribution points, thereby helping feed people in need and making money.

Covid19 4Health

A cloud-based app to enable organisations to monitor employees, contractors and visitors at their offices and remote workplaces to help them comply with government regulations.

It provides a comprehensive screening and attendance system that can be implemented within 24 hours.

Cartoon Network GameBox

A virtual toy box that includes a variety of web games, from Ben 10 to The Amazing World of Gumball and Teen Titans Go! New games are added regularly.

Numberwise Math

Spar has partnered with maths skills development company Numberwise to help 60 000 pupils advance their maths skills from home. It is tailored to help children ramp up their core knowledge. Free registration is available using the code: SPAR185-365.

KardioMD Telehealth

BrandMed, Cipla and Momentum Health Solutions have launched an app that allows patients to consult with a healthcare professional without leaving home. It also offers patients a range of services, including home-monitoring for chronic illnesses, a link to an emergency care call centre, access to a holistic lifestyle programme and an activity tracker.

HearMe Wellness app

Puts its members in touch with trained volunteers through text messaging, who “listen” and reply in real-time, offering advice on how to keep busy and overcome the effects of loneliness.

Support from Namola

Users have free access to public emergency services such as police, fire and rescue and government ambulances around the clock, as well as to services like the Domestic Abuse hotline, Childline and mental health hotlines.

#OneLoveSA

An urgent response app to help match care with need. It has partnered with Operation Hunger on its Feed-A-Family campaign.

For the Nurses

1st for Women insurance has launched a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy to support nurses on the frontline of Covid-19, partnering with Gift of the Givers and Vula Mobile. The fundraising target is R1-million.

rAInbow chatline

Thousands of vulnerable women and children are stuck at home with abusive partners and caregivers. In an attempt to help those who are being abused, rAInbow launched a chatbot that uses artificial intelligence to provide accurate information on domestic violence, understand the signs of abuse and how to get help.

CoronaFighter

Provides informative and factual news and self-diagnostic tools for Covid-19 in SA.

Vimbo Health

Offers free audio meditations and a wellness plan with simple recommendations for managing anxiety and isolation

YouCam MakeUp

Perfect Corporation, an AI beauty tech solutions provider, is helping global beauty communities remain digitally connected through interactive experiences offered by this virtual beauty app.

CoronaVirus.Datafree

The South African national health department has opened a site that allows citizens to keep up to date with the latest on Covid-19 without the need for any data or airtime. Users simply need to type in coronavirus.datafree.co into their address bar, or click on the link.

Contact NDoH service

This is the health department’s WhatsApp service – key in 0600-123-456, then message Hi.

Arthur Goldstuck is founder of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram on @art2gee

