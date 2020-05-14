Instagram adds new features to combat bullying and highlight positive content

Instagram has announced the introduction of bulk comment deleting, comment pinning and tag controlling to the platform, letting users control and minimise the amount of harmful content on their publications.

After testing the feature and receiving positive feedback, users will now be able to select and delete up to 25 comments at once — likewise, several accounts can be restricted or blocked simultaneously.

Today we’re sharing new ways to control your Instagram experience. ❤️ Now you can delete multiple comments and block or restrict multiple people at once. You can also manage who tags or mentions you on Instagram. Find out more ????https://t.co/Ubhfr4IsPs pic.twitter.com/n6zKEa4Zju — Instagram (@instagram) May 12, 2020

In the near future, users will gain the ability to pin a series of their favourite comments which were posted to their publication as part of a test. The feature has been designed as a way users can “set the tone for their account and engage with their community”.

Finally, Instagram has begun rolling out the option for users to control who can tag them in comments, captions or stories, as tagging is often used as a bullying tool.

These additions will help Instagrammers to surround themselves more with positive interactions and less with negative ones.

