Solidarity Fund warns against WhatsApp scam offering grocery vouchers

A WhatsApp claiming to offer grocery vouchers by the Solidarity Fund for Covid-19 relief has been exposed as a scam.

“The Solidarity Fund has learnt about a WhatsApp scam that claims to be offering R100 grocery relief vouchers from the Solidarity Fund,” Julie Cunningham said on behalf of the fund on Friday.

“This is a fake WhatsApp message and users are encouraged not to click on any links or call any numbers claiming to be from the Solidarity Fund.

“The Solidarity Fund is not using WhatsApp or any other online channels to distribute grocery vouchers. The fund works with partners in government and the NGO sector to disperse its funds and is not directly providing food parcels, food relief or vouchers to the public,” Cunningham said.

The fund is distributing 250 000 food parcels to vulnerable communities around the country. As of 26 April, a total of 41 915 deliveries had been made to households through the fund’s various partners.

The fund is run by the private sector and allows individuals, companies and members of the international community to make tax-deductible donations. It is aimed at supporting vulnerable South Africans by focusing on containing the spread of the virus and providing care for ill individuals.

The fund has to date received nearly R1.8 billion in donations.

