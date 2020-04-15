Greater Tzaneen deploys drones to villages to monitor hot spots

The Greater Tzaneen Municipality (GTM) has deployed two drones to various towns and villages to disseminate Covid-19 information and warn people to stay at home.

Neville Ndlala, GTM spokesperson, said that the drones would be used to monitor hot spots during the lockdown, reports Letaba Herald.

Diderick Harkema, one of the licenced drone pilots told Herald that he will be working with the police to deliver the message of the mayor, Maripe Mangena, to the people in the greater Tzaneen area.

“We fly drones that have loudspeakers attached. These drones can broadcast messages of social distancing, staying at home and the regular washing of hands as per the state of disaster. The mayor has recorded the message in the most commonly used languages. Drones are a highly effective way of delivering the message to the people of Tzaneen and the surrounding areas.”

He said the targeted sites would be decided upon by police and the head of the Tzaneen coronavirus emergency team.

“The teams are highly mobile and it takes a few minutes to set up and start broadcasting. All drone safety measures will be put in place, including blocking off the launching area. First-aid measures are put in place and fire extinguishers are placed within the required distance from the pilots,” he concluded.

