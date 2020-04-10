WATCH: Ramaphosa attends Easter Friday church service, and gives message, but virtually

A day after announcing that the national lockdown would be extended for a further two weeks, President Cyril Ramphosa has attended a Good Friday liturgy led by the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town His Grace Thabo Makgoba.

However, the president joined the liturgy online from the comfort of his own home in Johannesburg.

His spokesperson Khusela Diko said that the president, at the invitation of the archbishop, was to deliver an Easter message at the conclusion of the assembly.

“The liturgy is a public form of worship in which the church community gathers in reflection, praise and thanksgiving.

“Like many religious communities around the country, clergy in the Anglican archdiocese of Cape Town have been using various digital platforms to enable parishioners to share fellowship while remaining at home,” she said.

It will also be broadcast live on SABC television and radio, with a feed provided to other channels.

Meanwhile, DStv has decided to launch a new, pop-up channel catering for various Christian groupings who are home over the Easter weekend.

The channel, named Africa Easter Channel, is in collaboration with the renowned TBN Africa, DStv Channel 343.

Gospel artists such as Lebo Sekgobela, Hillsong, William McDowell and Rebecca Malope will feature on channel.

The channel’s schedule will also include churches such as the Methodists, Anglicans and Catholics.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.