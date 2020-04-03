Lamola appoints Justice Kate O’Regan as dedicated judge for using phone data to fight Covid-19

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has appointed the sole dedicated judge, Justice Kate O’Regan, who will oversee the tracing and tracking of South Africans using their cellphone geolocation data in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

O’Regan is a former judge of the Constitutional Court, having served for 15 years from 1994 to 2009. She acted as deputy chief justice in the absence of Justice Dikgang Moseneke during 2008. Since 2010, she served as an ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court of Namibia.

The department of justice and correctional services has explained that she has an important role to play to safeguard the rights of citizens and that the communication data of South Africans will only be used for its intended purpose of fighting the spread of Covid-19.