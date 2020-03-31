Cell C doubles data bundles to help SA stay connected during lockdown

Network provider Cell C has doubled the data on its all-in-one bundles to help South Africans stay connected during the lockdown.

The telecom provider said it did so in an effort to help customers stay connected with work and loved ones while the country continues its lockdown status.

According to Cell C, all-in-one bundles are integrated bundles that provide anytime data, any-net and Cell C minutes in one bundle.

“From 31 March to 17 April, Cell C pre-paid and top-up customers will receive double the allocation of data when they purchase all-in-one bundles across three pricing tiers,” said Cell C before adding that the allocated minutes per bundle will remain the same.

The double-data bundles on offer are as follows:



“Cell C has made these offers to help our customers during this very challenging time we all face as South Africans, for them to stay connected, informed and safe, ”said Cell C’s executive head of marketing Hazel Chimhandamba in a statement.

The all-in-one bundles can be purchased through the Cell C app, the Cell C USSD (*147#) and Cell C’s online portal.

