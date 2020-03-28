Slow internet in SA as undersea cables suffer new damage

According to an advisory issued by internet service provider Afrihost on Saturday, South African internet users may experience increased latency and slow downloads from international servers and websites due to damaged undersea cables.

“We’re working to restore service on alternate paths,” said Afrihost before apologising for any inconvenience.

Various internet users had taken to social media on Saturday morning to file complaints about lagging internet speeds with their respective ISPs.

@TelkomCare_Ke your internet is too slow. I'm using the monthly unlimited plan and it's too frustrating — sQ (@DennyMachix) March 28, 2020

Even my internet is slow. Its been a while — Moose with the Juice ???? (@Mo_Phume) March 28, 2020

@Safaricom_Care your mobile internet is too slow today, what's happening? — John Maina (@_Maina_) March 28, 2020

@TelkomZA Good Day is there any technical problems with the LTE at the moment my internet has been extremely slow for the past few weeks I get less then 1mb download speed. Please can someone assist. — Timothy Mertenton (@T_splash21) March 28, 2020

Omg why is the internet and everything else so slow! — Nabeelah (@nabeelahxs) March 28, 2020

Also experiencing the same thing! — Travis Robson (@Travis_Robson) March 27, 2020

My Wifi is not working, the network is bad @TelkomZA — khanyisa Luntinto (@BlackChild91) March 24, 2020

This comes just two months after two unrelated breaks at the sites of two key undersea cables that connect South Africa to the global internet, left some South Africans with very slow internet speeds and no Twitter.

According to Business Insider ,the South Atlantic 3/West Africa (SAT-3/Wasc) submarine cable, which links Portugal and Spain to South Africa, with connections to several West African countries along the way, was hit by a breakdown near Libreville, Gabon in January. In addition, the system which links South Africa with the United Kingdom also saw an outage off the coast of Congo at the time.

On Saturday, the publication reported that the West African Cable System (Wacs) had broken again.

The break was detected just before midnight on Friday evening by the South African National Research & Education Network who is said to be a major user of the cable.

The break is reportedly on a section of cable between England and Portugal.

This could prove detrimental to South Africans who find themselves having to work from home during the current national lockdown period.

READ NEXT: YouTube reduces video quality across the world for a month

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.