Pornhub wants you to enjoy premium porn at no extra cost during lockdown

As more and more societies become housebound in an effort to “flatten the curve” online entertainment platforms are capitalising on the captive audience by offering them access to their content libraries.

One such company is global adult entertainment giant Pornhub.

The site had initially offered the service to Italians during their lockdown period but as of 24 March, the offer of free access to its premium adult content had been extended to users around the globe for a period of 30 days.

“With nearly 1 billion people in lockdown across the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important that we lend a hand and provide them with an enjoyable way to pass the time,” said vice-president of the popular adult entertainment website Corey Price in a statement.

According to Price, his company hopes that “people have an extra incentive to stay home and flatten the curve”.

Additionally, Pornhub will also form part of the global contributions hoping to fight the pandemic by donating surgical face masks and cash to various causes.

With regards to the difference between Pornhub’s ordinary free service and its premium offering, Times Live reports that content on the premium version comes in vivid HD detail. It also features much more content from famous channels such as Brazzers and Blacked, as well as from verified stars.

