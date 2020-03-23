Coronavirus: How to clean your smartphone, tablet and laptop

A breeding ground for bacteria at the best of times, smartphones, tablets and laptops need to be cleaned more than ever to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. Here are a few simple and quick tips on how to do it.

Along with washing your hands several times a day, regular cleaning of your smartphone and, as a general rule, all of your electronic devices is also essential to ensure that you are protected against the coronavirus.

This is in fact quite simple since all you need is a moist cloth. A second cloth is also handy to wipe the devices dry.

NB: when cleaning a smartphone, be sure to take care of the whole device, not just the screen.

The first step is to remove the protective cover and clean it thoroughly. Then clean the front, back and edges of the phone. A small amount of soap or alcohol-based solution (but less than 70% alcohol, even if it is in the form of wipes) can also be used. However, be careful to avoid household cleaning products.

Care must also be taken not to let any liquid into the openings of the device, whether it be the audio output, the charging connector or around the buttons.

As a general rule, switch electronic devices off before cleaning, and, with regard to laptops, don’t forget to clean the screen as well as the keyboard. Finally, bear in mind that you should really clean your phone or computer again if they are handled by other people.

Do:

use lint-free cloths (a damp one first and then another to dry);

add a very small amount of soap if necessary;

avoid letting any liquid into electronic devices.

Don’t:

hold a smartphone under the tap;

use detergents or other chemical products;

rub too hard when cleaning displays, which are easily damaged or scratched.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.