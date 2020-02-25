Technology 25.2.2020 12:00 pm

Network issue affects Telkom’s landline operations

Kaunda Selisho
Toll-free numbers starting with 086 have reportedly been unreachable since Monday evening which has affected the call centre operations of a number of companies.

Due to an issue with Telkom’s network, landline operations were down across the country on Tuesday morning.

The issue was so bad that Telkom customers could not even report the issue via phone as toll-free numbers starting with 086 have reportedly been unreachable since Monday evening.

According to a report by My Broadband, this affected the call centres operations of various companies who then had to provide alternate lines for their customers to use in the meantime.

Among the affected companies are Discovery South Africa, Standard Bank South Africa and Xneelo who communicated the issue with their customers via Twitter.

The issue has, however, not affected Telkom Mobile connectivity.

The telecoms provider had not responded to the publication’s requests for comment.

