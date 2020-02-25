Network issue affects Telkom’s landline operations

Due to an issue with Telkom’s network, landline operations were down across the country on Tuesday morning.

The issue was so bad that Telkom customers could not even report the issue via phone as toll-free numbers starting with 086 have reportedly been unreachable since Monday evening.

According to a report by My Broadband, this affected the call centres operations of various companies who then had to provide alternate lines for their customers to use in the meantime.

Among the affected companies are Discovery South Africa, Standard Bank South Africa and Xneelo who communicated the issue with their customers via Twitter.

Please note that our call centres are affected by a Telkom network issue. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible. Please use our website and app or call 011 539 6006 in the interim. pic.twitter.com/hnYfUPYS2T — Discovery (@Discovery_SA) February 25, 2020

Alternatively, use these numbers until we advise further. 1. Lost & Stolen cards 011 299 4114

2. Transactional banking 011 299 4701

3. Home Loans 011 299 4600

4. Vehicle Asset Finance 011 299 4747

or our Branches, Banking App & Internet Banking. Apologies for the inconvenience. — Standard Bank SA (@StandardBankZA) February 25, 2020

The issue has, however, not affected Telkom Mobile connectivity.

The telecoms provider had not responded to the publication’s requests for comment.

