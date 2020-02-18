Facebook launches its own version of Pinterest called Hobbi

Late last week, The Information reported that a team of Facebook developers creating experimental new apps, products, and experiences launched a Pinterest competitor called Hobbi, an application designed to help users “capture and organise [their] creative process.”

Based on the application’s description on the Apple App Store, there are three main purposes of Hobbi: to document and organise one’s creative process, to review one’s progress made on a particular project or craft over time, and to share one’s accomplishments or growth with friends and family members.

All this can be done by saving and organising content surrounding themes like cooking and baking, DIY projects, arts and crafts, fitness, or home decor ideas into various albums in a way similar to Pinterest boards.

Like previous apps created by Facebook’s NPE Team, whether Hobbi will be here to stay will be completely reliant on the app’s success; if it doesn’t resonate well with the public, it will simply disappear.

Right now, Hobbi is only available for download on iOS devices in select regions. If it performs well, Android users could look forward to gaining access to the app in the future, otherwise, they’ll have to settle for Pinterest.

