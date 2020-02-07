Technology 7.2.2020 10:40 am

Is a folding-screen iPhone on the way?

AFP Relaxnews
The company has registered several patents that have never seen the light of day in finished products.

Apple’s most recent submission to the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) has prompted speculation that there may soon be an iPhone with a folding screen.

The patent focuses on an innovative hinge mechanism to prevent creasing issues that can affect folding-screen devices.

However, it remains to be seen if the innovation is earmarked for use in a smartphone or another Apple product, for example a future Macbook, or if it will even be used in a commercially available device, which has not always been the case with the technology giant’s previous patents.

The trend for folding-screen smartphones is gathering momentum.

Since the virtually simultaneous unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X almost a year ago, other manufacturers have rushed into the breach, starting with Motorola which launched the Razr, a device based on the concept of the old clamshell phones that reveals a large screen when unfolded.

This is the form factor that Samsung is expected to adopt with its new generation of folding screen smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip, which should be introduced in mid-February along with the Galaxy S20.

In any case, this year will almost certainly be marked by iPhone launches, with the presentation of a low-cost model awaited this spring and a new generation, the iPhone 12, expected in autumn.

It remains to be seen if a model with a folding screen will find a place in this schedule, or if one will be released in 2021.

