Logitech K780 is a wireless keyboard worth its weight

Whether it’s for work, play or separating work from play, we are increasingly relying on multiple devices to get through the week.

And as the telecommuting (working from home) trend gains momentum, so, too, has the demand for devices that are more compact and easier to carry.

Enter the Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard, which enables users to choose which of their portable devices they’d like to “work” with from home or their favourite coffee shop.

Because of its dual connectivity, you could connect through the Logitech Unifying USB receiver or Bluetooth.

Currently retailing at around R1,500, this is not cheap for a wireless keyboard, but keep in mind you’re paying for flexibility – and the K780 really delivers.

With its unique feature that allows users to switch between multiple devices with a single press of a button, the keyboard is fitted with a nifty slot that can hold a variety of smartphones and tablets, and even the gigantic iPad Pro.

Logitech also put some thought into the mobile device slot. It is made from a durable plastic, covered with a grippy finish that stops your device from sliding around in the slot.

While it is pretty slim, the K780 is bigger, significantly heavier but sturdier than its predecessor, the K380.

The latest keyboard’s responsive keys are bigger and well-spaced out. Designed to be a desktop keyboard, I did not find it hard to carry in my medium-sized K-Way backpack.

Another selling point is its battery life. Using just two AAA batteries, the manufacturer boasts the keyboard can run for up to two years. On my third week with the keyboard, it’s still too early to confirm that claim.

However, some reliable tech review peers, such as Canada-based Jake Reeves, is almost on the two-year mark and says he’s yet to change the batteries on his K780.

If you prefer a mouse, I recommend using Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard together with the Logitech M27 Triathlon Mouse.

