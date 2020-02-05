Facebook updates Messenger Kids to give parents even more control

Facebook has announced a number of changes arriving to Messenger Kids that will help parents more closely track their child’s activity on the application.

In response to the feedback provided to the company by parents of children who use Messenger Kids, the child-friendly version of the chat-based application, Facebook introduced on Tuesday a collection of tools and features that will give parents more control over their child’s digital experience.

Now, parents will be able to see all chat and video chat history as well as the frequency of conversations with specific contacts over the previous 30 days. All photos and videos can also be reviewed, removed and reported by parents if deemed necessary.

If a child reports or blocks any contacts, posts or messages, that information will be accessible by their parents who can also remotely log their child out of the application.

Finally, all of a child’s Messenger information — including contacts, messages, images, and videos both sent and received — can now be downloaded. Kids, however, will be informed of this request.

All these additions to Messenger Kids can be found now in the Parent Dashboard located in the menu of a parent’s main Facebook account.

