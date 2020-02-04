Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone revealed in leaked video

On Sunday, Twitter user Ben Geskin posted what appears to be the first hands-on video of what is allegedly Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip.

With Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event less than two weeks away, rumours and leaks are flooding the web regarding what hardware the company is expected to announce.

In a clip published earlier this month, the tech giant teased two new Galaxy devices set to be introduced which are rumoured to be the next Galaxy S series flagship and a brand-new folding smartphone with a flexible display.

This past weekend, the first hands-on video of the latter — purportedly named the Galaxy Z flip — was published to Twitter.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip – First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020

The 19-second video posted by Ben Geskin shows the rumoured flip phone in action; when closed, the device looks like a clamshell phone with a purple-tinted, mirrored finish.

A camera apparatus and a small digital screen that displays the date and time can be found along the bottom edge so that when the device is opened, they are both at the top of the rear side.

Unfolding the phone exposes a full-length display that bends along the hinge. This joint is expected to be much more secure than that of the original Galaxy Fold which allowed for dust and debris to enter under the touchscreen via this opening.

The device is expected to rival Motorola’s recently announced Razr whose pre-orders recently opened. Both have a similar shape, a full-screen touchscreen display and that classic flip phone form factor of the early 2000s.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip is expected to be revealed, possibly alongside the next Galaxy S series handset and a new set of Galaxy Buds, on 11 February at the company’s next Unpacked event.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.