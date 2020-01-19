Technology 19.1.2020 02:10 pm

Instagram introduces new feature that flags photoshopped images as ‘false information’

Instagram logo | Image: instagram-brand.com/assets/icons

This forms part of the social media network’s attempt to fight the misinformation spread through falsified photos and video.

In order to assist those who aren’t always able to tell that a photo may be fake, Instagram is adding a “False Information” warning to certain photos posted their platform.

Petapixel reports that this also forms part of the social media network’s attempt to fight the misinformation spread through falsified photos and video.

To do this, they will be using a combination of user-generated reports and automation. Under this system suspected content will be sent to independent fact-checkers for review and flagged as “false” if it turns out to be fake.

According to Instagram, content will be flagged as potentially fake by “a combination of feedback from our community and technology.”

Then, if third-party independent fact-checkers identify that the content is indeed fake, three things happen:

  1. The photo or video is removed from Explore and Hashtag pages to “reduce its distribution”
  2. The photo is clearly labelled “False Information” in an overlay that doesn’t even let you look at the photo or video yet.
  3. Anybody who tries to post that same photo will receive a warning that they are about to share false information.
new 'false info' feature on Instagram

An example of content that will be flagged under the new ‘false info’ feature on Instagram. widely-discredited photo of a shark on a flooded Houston highway during Hurricane Harvey | Image: instagram-press.com

In addition to the three consequences shown above, accounts that are repeatedly flagged for sharing false information will be removed from Explore and hashtag pages permanently.

Photographers, graphic designers and other digital artists have since raised their concerns as this system will also affect their edited images, thus affecting the reach of their pages.

