Instagram’s Boomerang finally gets collection of editing tools

Instead of simply looping brief video clips, Instagram has introduced a variety of editing tools for Boomerang that’ll add some pizzazz to your content.

Instagram on Friday launched a series of long overdue Boomerang editing tools for users to finally be able to customise their clips.

Despite the tool launching back in 2015, it only let users loop their mini videos before sharing them directly to social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook or directly download them to their phone’s native camera roll. Now Instagram has announced that users will be able to customise their clips with three new options — SlowMo, Echo, and Duo — and a trimming tool.

???? SlowMo

???? Echo

????‍♀️ Duo Boomerang has new creative twists that'll make you say yaaassssss. Try them all out today. pic.twitter.com/wp0A71RefL — Instagram (@instagram) January 10, 2020

SlowMo slows videos down, Echo adds a blurring effect to clips, and Duo quickly rewinds the content to the beginning. The trimming tool lets users chop down a Boomerang’s length either from the beginning or the end.

Though these tools are not unique to Instagram – Snapchat, Tiktok and most native smartphone cameras have similar video edits available — this addition streamlines the content creation experience for the platform.

All new Boomerang editing features are available now on Instagram.

