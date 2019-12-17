Huawei P40 Pro set to launch March 2020

For the third consecutive year, Huawei will opt to unveil its latest flagship P series smartphone in Paris late next March.

Following in the footsteps of the P20 Pro in 2018 and the P30 Pro in March, 2019, it will be P40 Pro’s turn to be officially launched in the French capital.

For the presentation of these smartphones, which are mainly designed to appeal to photo enthusiasts, Huawei has traditionally chosen Paris, both for its photogenic charms and also in recognition of the massive presence of snaps of the city on social networks.

In the last two launches of this kind, the Huawei P20 Pro and P30 Pro both stood out for their advanced photography features: the P20 Pro was the first ever smartphone to be equipped with a triple sensor, while the P30 Pro was noted for its 5x-optical and 10x-hybrid zoom.

At the time, both of these models were hailed as the best photography phones on the market and topped the rankings established by the globally renowned optical measurement specialist DxOMark Image Labs.

Along with exceptional photography and video functionalities and unprecedented design, the P40 Pro is also expected to create a sensation with its battery. According to a number of specialist media sources, it will incorporate graphene materials, which will make it last longer and charge faster than a traditional lithium-ion battery.

It remains to be seen if the Huawei P40 Pro, like the Mate 30 Pro, will be deprived of access to Google services.

As it stands, United States sanctions targeting the Chinese manufacturer are preventing Huawei from incorporating many of the Mountain View giant’s technologies in its latest models.

If this continues to be the case, the new device will simply not be usable in some regions where it is essentially impossible to do without the Google ecosystem.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.