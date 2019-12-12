WhatsApp will no longer be available on these phones in 2020

WhatsApp’s new system requirements will only allow devices capable of running at least iOS 9 or Android 3.0 to access WhatsApp. Additionally, all Windows phones are losing support from December 31 2019.

Facebook said: “WhatsApp will stop working on millions of phones in the next couple of months as the company withdraws support for some older mobile platforms.

“From February 1, 2020, any iPhone running iOS 8 or older will no longer be supported, along with any Android device running version 2.3.7 or older.”

Devices that will be affected include iPhones older than the iPhone 5, all Microsoft Lumia devices, HP Elite smartphones, and virtually all Android smartphones that launched around 2010 or earlier—such as the Google Nexus One, Samsung Epic 4G, and Motorola Droid X.

“Users of these operating systems are already unable to create new WhatsApp accounts or re-verify existing accounts. Furthermore, WhatsApp is withdrawing support for all Windows phones from December 31, 2019 — the same month that Microsoft ends support of its Windows 10 Mobile OS,” said Facebook.

This move follows a very popular trend of disinviting old devices from new operating systems. Facebook’s vision has been to integrate Messenger with Instagram messages.

Facebook bought WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014. This has seen many changes to the apps as part of a larger integration plan.

You can easily update WhatsApp from your phone’s application store. Please note if you received a message that isn’t supported by your version of WhatsApp, you’ll need to update WhatsApp.

To update WhatsApp:

Android: Go to Play Store, then tap Menu > My apps & games. Tap UPDATE next to WhatsApp Messenger.

iPhone: Go to App Store, then tap Updates. Tap UPDATE next to WhatsApp Messenger.

Windows Phone 8.1: Go to Store, then tap Menu > my apps > WhatsApp > Update.

Windows Phone 10: Go to Microsoft Store, then tap Menu > My Library. Tap Update next to WhatsApp.

KaiOS: Press JioStore or Store on the apps menu. Scroll to the side to select Social, then select WhatsApp. Press OK or SELECT > UPDATE.

“We encourage you to always use the latest version of WhatsApp. Latest versions contain the newest features and bug fixes,” said Facebook.

