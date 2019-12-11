Technology 11.12.2019 10:26 am

Google now lets users attach emails to an email in Gmail

AFP Relaxnews
Gmail users can now attach emails to other emails as attachments.

Rollout of this feature began Monday and will continue for the next few weeks.

Instead of cluttering your Gmail inbox and those of your correspondents with forwarded emails, you can now simply send one as an attachment. On Monday, Google announced that emails can now be sent with other emails as attachments rather than as forwarded messages. There’s no need to first download the item of mail to convert it to an attachable file.

This feature is designed to eliminate muddling inboxes with separate forwarded messages which are disconnected from a relevant thread. It will prove to be an especially useful organizational tool in the cases where  a user wants to forward a series of emails to someone.

There is no need to activate or install this tool — it is ‘on’ by default. Users can find the option to “forward [an email] as attachment” within the three-dot settings menu as soon as it is available. Messages will then be sent to recipients as an “.eml” file.

