Technology 5.12.2019 05:02 pm

Motorola launches smartphone with pop-up camera, ultra-fast charging

AFP Relaxnews
Motorola launches smartphone with pop-up camera, ultra-fast charging

The Motorola One Hyper. Picture: Motorola

The phone has an ultra-fast charging system that delivers enough energy in just ten minutes to power the device for ten hours.

Motorola is full of surprises for the end-of-year season.

Hot on the heels of the launch of the new Razr, its first ever foldable-screen smartphone, the brand, which is now owned by Chinese technology giant Lenovo, has presented the One Hyper, a particularly ambitious mid-range device.

The new phone offers very impressive photo features, with a dual camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle one.

Motorola One Hyper. Picture: Motorola

This allows for high-definition photos that can be cropped or reframed to highlight certain details.

The device is also equipped with “Quad Pixel” technology, which can combine four pixels into one, allowing users to create sharper, brighter pictures with less image noise, particularly in low-light conditions and at night.

As for the other details, it is a 6.5-inch smartphone with a borderless screen and no notch thanks to a pop-up mechanism for its front camera. Inside it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor and 4 GB of RAM, and the version that is now on sale has 128 GB of storage space.

Motorola One Hyper. Picture: Motorola

Finally, Motorola has provided the new One Hyper with an ultra-fast charging system that delivers enough energy in just ten minutes to power the device for ten hours. When charged at 100%, Motorola promises that its 4,000 mAh battery will hold out for 38 hours of continuous use.

Launched on December 4 in the United States with a price tag of $400 (R5,860), the Motorola One Hyper will roll out this month in Latin America and Europe and in coming months in select markets in the Middle East.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
The world’s best smartphone cameras of 2019 3.12.2019
ChickTok: Indonesian kids given pets to wean them off smartphones 28.11.2019
Motorola’s new Razr vs the rest of the folding display competition 14.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 