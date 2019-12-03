Technology 3.12.2019 01:23 pm

The world’s best smartphone cameras of 2019

AFP Relaxnews
iPhone. Picture: iStock

For selfies, models by Samsung lead the field.

A leading global authority on optical measurement, DxOMark Image Labs has unveiled its ranking of the best smartphone cameras in 2019. Huawei, Xiaomi, Samsung and Apple are the major winners.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition obtained the best scores this year.

The testers at DxOMark drew attention to the quality of exposure and the richness of colour of pictures taken with the Mate 30 Pro, even when shooting in low light conditions.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition. Picture: Xiaomi

For its part, the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition benefits from an excellent white balance and exceptional colour rendering.

For selfies, that is to say for front cameras, models by Samsung lead the field.

Finally, when it comes to video recording, the iPhone 11 Pro Max stands out, especially for its capacity to record HDR sequences, which allow for a wider dynamic color range as well as better highlight and shadow details.

iPhone 11 Pro Max. Picture: Apple

The top 5 smartphone cameras (score)

1. Huawei Mate 30 Pro, 121
2. Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition, 121
3. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, 117
4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, 117
5. Samsung Galaxy S10, 116

Samsung Galaxy Note 10. Picture: Samsung

The top 5 best smartphones for selfies (score)

1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, 99
2. Asus ZenFone 6, 98
3. Samsung Galaxy S10, 97
4. Samsung Galaxy S10+, 96
5. Huawei Mate 30 Pro, 93

Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Picture: Huawei

The top 5 best smartphones for videos (score)

1. iPhone 11 Pro Max, 102
2. Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition, 102
3. Google Pixel 4, 101
4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, 101
5. Samsung Galaxy S10, 100

