Technology 2.12.2019 01:36 pm

5 high-tech stocking stuffers for the techie in your life

AFP Relaxnews and Citizen reporter
5 high-tech stocking stuffers for the techie in your life

Apple iPhone XS with AirPods. Picture: iStock

Instead of stuffing stockings with socks or candy this year, give the gift of technology.

With the gift-giving holidays right around the corner, here’s a collection of compact gifts for all the tech enthusiasts you know.

Portable charger

Whether you offer friends or family members a phone case with an integrated battery or a separate battery pack, everyone with a smartphone will benefit from a back-up power source.

iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case: R1,749 from iStore

Picture: Apple

Anker PowerCore 20100mAh: R1,199 from iStore

Picture: Anker

Smart speaker

For those with a connected home, what could be a better gift than a mini smart speaker?

Google Home Mini: R723 on Takealot

Picture: Google

Amazon Echo Dot: R704 on Geewiz

Picture: Amazon

AirPods

In the world of wireless earbuds, AirPods are still reigning supreme. With the Pro version now on the market, there’s an AirPod for everyone.

AirPods II: R3,500 on Takealot

Picture: Apple

AirPods Pro: R3,999 from iStore

Picture: Apple

Streaming stick

Give the gift of entertainment to the movie buffs you know by giving them a way to stream Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ on their TVs.

Amazon Fire Stick: R700 from The Gadget Shop

Picture: Amazon

Chromecast: R640 on Takealot

Picture: Google

Smart plug

By just the tap of a button, users can control any device or appliance they want via their smartphone if it’s attached to a smart plug.

Smart Plug: R299 on Takealot

Picture: Takealot

TP-Link Wifi Smart Power Plug: R415 on Takealot

Picture: TP-Link

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Unconventional holiday gifts your employees will love 29.11.2019
Amazon launches its first pair of smart glasses 27.9.2019
Eight key products from IFA 2019 11.9.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 