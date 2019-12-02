5 high-tech stocking stuffers for the techie in your life

With the gift-giving holidays right around the corner, here’s a collection of compact gifts for all the tech enthusiasts you know.

Portable charger

Whether you offer friends or family members a phone case with an integrated battery or a separate battery pack, everyone with a smartphone will benefit from a back-up power source.

iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case: R1,749 from iStore

Anker PowerCore 20100mAh: R1,199 from iStore

Smart speaker

For those with a connected home, what could be a better gift than a mini smart speaker?

Google Home Mini: R723 on Takealot

Amazon Echo Dot: R704 on Geewiz

AirPods

In the world of wireless earbuds, AirPods are still reigning supreme. With the Pro version now on the market, there’s an AirPod for everyone.

AirPods II: R3,500 on Takealot

AirPods Pro: R3,999 from iStore

Streaming stick

Give the gift of entertainment to the movie buffs you know by giving them a way to stream Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ on their TVs.

Amazon Fire Stick: R700 from The Gadget Shop

Chromecast: R640 on Takealot

Smart plug

By just the tap of a button, users can control any device or appliance they want via their smartphone if it’s attached to a smart plug.

Smart Plug: R299 on Takealot

TP-Link Wifi Smart Power Plug: R415 on Takealot

