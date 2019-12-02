5 high-tech stocking stuffers for the techie in your life

With the gift-giving holidays right around the corner, here’s a collection of compact gifts for all the tech enthusiasts you know.
Portable charger
Whether you offer friends or family members a phone case with an integrated battery or a separate battery pack, everyone with a smartphone will benefit from a back-up power source.
iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case: R1,749 from iStore
Anker PowerCore 20100mAh: R1,199 from iStore
Smart speaker
For those with a connected home, what could be a better gift than a mini smart speaker?
Google Home Mini: R723 on Takealot
Amazon Echo Dot: R704 on Geewiz
AirPods
In the world of wireless earbuds, AirPods are still reigning supreme. With the Pro version now on the market, there’s an AirPod for everyone.
AirPods II: R3,500 on Takealot
AirPods Pro: R3,999 from iStore
Streaming stick
Give the gift of entertainment to the movie buffs you know by giving them a way to stream Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ on their TVs.
Amazon Fire Stick: R700 from The Gadget Shop
Chromecast: R640 on Takealot
Smart plug
By just the tap of a button, users can control any device or appliance they want via their smartphone if it’s attached to a smart plug.
Smart Plug: R299 on Takealot
TP-Link Wifi Smart Power Plug: R415 on Takealot
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.