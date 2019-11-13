Instagram launches video editing tool called Reels to compete with TikTok

Instagram has launched a new feature that looks a lot like TikTok: Instagram Reels are 15-second videos that users can coordinate with music and share as Stories with the potential to go viral.

With TikTok being one of the most downloaded applications across the world, companies are mimicking its video construction style left and right.

The most recent company to try to get in on the short video-music clip craze is Instagram: on Tuesday, the company released Instagram Reels for both iOS and Android, outlined TechCrunch.

Similarly to TikTok, Instagram Reels allows users to make 15-second videos — originals or remixes based on someone else’s video format — that can be set to music from the app’s existing library and published with the possibility of going viral.

A new “Top Reels” section within Instagram’s Explore aggregates the most popular clips across the world for viewers to browse and enjoy.

This is another attempt by a Facebook brand to compete with TikTok. The standalone app Lasso, launched by the Facebook company, has yet to take off compared to its Chinese counterpart.

Integrating a TikTok-like feature into an already popularly used application is a potentially more effective way to encourage users to turn towards Instagram for this type of digital entertainment experience.

As of Tuesday, Instagram Reels is only available in Brazil and there is no word of if or when the feature will expand to other countries.

