6 apps to get kids into the Halloween spirit

Getting into the spirit of Halloween doesn’t always mean going out of your way to decorate the house and cutting up pumpkins to make lanterns.

Downloading a Halloween app or two might be a great way to keep your kids entertained during the spooky celebrations.

We’ve tallied up six Halloween apps for kids:

For iPhone and Android users:

This app helps you transform yourself into a realistic zombie from The Walking Dead.

Simply take or import a photo of yourself and edit it using the incredibly realistic zombie characteristics from The Walking Dead – then watch your creation come to life!

Spread the infection with in-app sharing capabilities to Facebook, Messenger, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and many more.

For iPhone users:

Imagine creating and ruling your own spooky city. The Halloween City app does just that with a whole metropole where the undead roam.

You can reign supreme over different Halloween characters: vampires, werewolves, mummies, zombies and witches. The app also has haunted houses, spooky lairs and allows you to take a snapshot or two to show your friends the city you reign over.

For the much younger kids, Very Hungry Pumpkin is the perfect game for them to get into the spirit of trick-or-treating.

It guides the player, who is characterised as a pumpkin, to as many candies as they can collect while avoiding and bumping into other trick-or-treaters.

For Android users:

This app is the best Halloween pranking companion. Just like iPhone’s Soundlab, it offers Android users a library of spooky sounds to scare your friends.

Select a delay (from 5 to 60 seconds), choose the scariest sound from Psycho to Scarecrow, keep your phone hidden, and give your friends the scare of their lives as the sounds play automatically.

This game lets kids dive into a game of bird and zombie shooting at the same time. Players defend little Pumpkids (characters in the game) against the demonic hordes of undead birds.

Complete dozens of challenging objectives and use your loyal crossbow and big magic power-ups to reach the top of the leaderboards. You can upgrade your skills and dress up as classic horror movie characters as well.

If your kids are not quite the trick-or-treating types, perhaps Creepy Tales might be a great app to download. It’s the perfect app for Halloween nights spent at home with friends or family telling scary stories.

With Creepy Tales, choose from different short stories to entertain each other for the evening, and see who’s the bravest of all.

Read the original article on Alberton Record

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.