Zulu King Zwelithini to launch Bayede Mobile network

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini is expected to launch a “new and affordable” mobile network in South Africa.

The network will be called Bayede Mobile and is expected to be launched in November.

A statement on its website said the network is powered by the Zulu monarch and will be supported by JR Capital, “and a well-established Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE) with both local and international recognition”.

The statement reads that Bayede Mobile will make use of the existing infrastructure of some of the country’s biggest mobile networks.

SowetanLive reports that the network’s director, Jane Nkadimang, said the target market for Bayede Mobile would be people residing in rural areas.

Nkadimang was quoted as saying that, in the long run, the network hopes to roll out its services to other provinces. He confirmed to the publication that Cell C and MTN would host Bayede Mobile.

The director said their mobile network would have marketing activations in a number of villages and towns in KwaZulu-Natal.

Nkadimang was quoted as saying that profits made by the network “will be ploughed back to the community through various community development projects such as clinics and learning centres”.

The Zulu monarch reportedly said business people from abroad had expressed an interest in partnering in Bayede Mobile.

King Zwelithini was quoted as saying Bayede Mobile was a groundbreaking project that would not only benefit his subjects but the country as a whole.

The king said he hoped that in the near future he would bring on board investors who were interested in the upliftment of rural communities.

“At the moment there are pharmaceutical companies in India who want to come on board and this will strengthen ties between the Zulu people and the Indian community,” the king was quoted as saying.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.