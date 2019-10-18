 
 
AI means people working with machines, not against them – expert

Brian Sokutu
AI means people working with machines, not against them – expert

Futurist, Artist and Strategist who specialises in immersive technologies, Rachel Sibley speaks on Extending Reality: Why, When and How to Leverage VR and AR for Impact in Johannesburg, 16 October 2019, at the SingularityU South Africa Summit. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Valter Adao’s goal at Deloitte has been to push companies beyond potential disruption towards new opportunities for relevance, growth and expansion.

A corporate executive yesterday debunked a perception that – due to the advancement in artificial intelligence (AI) – the future of work was about people versus machines. Speaking on the topic Rethinking the Future of Work at the Singularity University South Africa Summit 2019 at the Kyalami International Convention Centre, Deloitte Africa’s chief digital and innovation officer Valter Adao said the reality was “more nuanced and positive”. “Technology alone can’t do it. It takes humans with machines, working together in a designed system,” he said. “When human achievement can be enhanced through collaboration with the machines, there is an opportunity...
