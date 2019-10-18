AI means people working with machines, not against them – expert
Brian Sokutu
Futurist, Artist and Strategist who specialises in immersive technologies, Rachel Sibley speaks on Extending Reality: Why, When and How to Leverage VR and AR for Impact in Johannesburg, 16 October 2019, at the SingularityU South Africa Summit. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Valter Adao’s goal at Deloitte has been to push companies beyond potential disruption towards new opportunities for relevance, growth and expansion.