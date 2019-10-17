Google has launched its new generation of smart speakers

In addition to introducing the world to its new Pixel 4 and 4XL smartphones, Google took advantage of its October 15 event in New York to unveil the new generation of the brand’s WiFi routers and smart speakers.

Google Nest Mini

The new Google Nest Mini is the successor to Google Home. While its overall design has not changed, its base is now 30% recycled plastic. It is also now possible to adjust the volume simply by tapping on the sides of the speaker, and the new voice of the assistant automatically adjusts to ambient sound levels.

The Google Nest Mini will go on sale on October 22 for $49.

Google Nest Hub Max

Google Home Hub, now known as the Nest Hub, is getting a new, larger version featuring the same design but offering a bigger screen (10 inches, rather than 7) and more powerful sound. It’s now equipped with a panoramic camera that is capable of recognizing its user (it is possible to create several different profiles) and of following the person moving about its surrounding area during multitasking and video conferencing via Google Duo. As with the new Pixel 4, the Google Nest Hub Max can recognise certain hand commands, such as gestures indicating to pause and restart music or video. When it is not in active use, it serves as a picture frame.

The Nest Hub Max is available now for $229.

Google Nest WiFi

The Nest WiFi router is taking over for Google WiFi. The idea is still to optimise wifi connectivity throughout the home but this new version is more powerful. What’s more, a new, smaller beacon device to extend the signal range throughout the home now integrates a speaker equipped with the Google Assistant. The tradeoff is that the smaller device covers a smaller area than its predecessor (90 sq m compared to 120 sq m for the previous model.)

Nest Wifi will go on sale on November 4. A pack containing the beacon device and the router will go for $269, and a pack containing one router and two beacons with cost $349.

