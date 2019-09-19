Instagram to introduce stricter rules on diet and cosmetic surgery posts

Facebook will be more strictly enforcing an updated set of Facebook and Instagram community guidelines designed to curb the amount of influencer adverts related to diet products and cosmetic surgery, reports The Guardian.

In response to a ream of criticism inspired by actress and body positivity advocate Jameela Jamil’s activism against the diet/detox industry, Facebook will be enforicng “tighter restrictions … on some posts related to diet products and cosmetic surgery” on Facebook and Instagram.

According to the company, posts concerning either of the mentioned topics will have an age restriction or will be removed completely in order to protect the mental health of young people.

It’s just the coolest thing to be a part of. A big congrats to all of the people who made noise about this. We have all made a huge step in protecting young people from the perils of the devious diet/detox industry. Onwards and upwards we go. Social media now. Next: The law. https://t.co/AfsWceP5zT — Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) September 19, 2019

In fact, those publications that promote the use of select weight-loss products or encourage a cosmetic procedure with either a promo code or price will be hidden from users under 18.

Furthermore, content that makes “a ‘miraculous’ claim about a diet or weight-loss product and was linked to a commercial offer such as a discount code” will simply be removed.

These changes were decided by the company with help from external experts as well as mental health and body acceptance advocates.

Facebook hopes that modifying the platforms like this will make healthier environments for younger people while remaining a place for expression and discussion.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.