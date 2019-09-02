Technology 2.9.2019 10:38 am

Gmail can now tell your coworkers you’re on holiday before they email you

The feature is available on all editions of G Suite and has been turned on by default.

On Thursday, Google published a post to its G Suite blog announcing that Gmail and Hangouts Chat will warn users when the recipient of their message is on vacation or away.

Users will first need to note which dates they will be out of the office on their Google Calendar; those they have shared the calendar with will then receive a warning if they attempt to send an email their way.

Out of Office status warning on Gmail. Picture: Google

A banner will pop up at the bottom of the ‘compose message’ panel of Hangouts or an email stating that the individual is out of the office and when they are expected to return.

