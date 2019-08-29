Spotify tests in-app ‘create podcast’ feature

Spotify is testing a “Create podcast” button designed to encourage subscribers to make their own podcasts through Anchor, reported reliable software engineer Jane Manchun Wong on Monday.

Through 2019, Spotify has been working to establish itself as a podcast streaming service as much as a music streaming service.

Earlier this year, the company acquired Gimlet and Anchor, both of which are industry leaders in the podcast market and will help Spotify fill up its podcast library.

However, the streaming service has also begun looking to platform subscribers to create their own podcasts to add to the Spotify podcast portfolio.

Anchor also has an international version of the promo page with Spotify pic.twitter.com/Uwwskxo6dt — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 28, 2019

According to Wong, the company is now testing the integration of a “Create podcast” button on the platform that will send users to Anchor, a podcast creation platform that Spotify acquired in February 2019.

She also discovered Brazilian and international promo pages for the feature.

As the in-app addition is being referred to as just a test for now, it’s not clear whether such a feature will launch as an official tool on the platform.

Considering Spotify’s recent interest in podcast-oriented content, however, it’s likely that it will eventually hit the consumer market.

